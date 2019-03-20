HomeNewsline

Afghanistan’s presidential election postponed until September

Published time: 20 Mar, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 20 Mar, 2019 16:44
Afghanistan’s presidential election has been postponed until September 28, as authorities try to iron out problems with the voting process, the election board said on Wednesday. The election was pushed back for the second time to allow time for reforms to the voting system, Independent Election Commission spokesman Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi said. It was originally scheduled for April but was delayed to July 20 due to concerns about winter conditions and security. Afghanistan’s parliamentary election took place in autumn after months of wrangling and delay. That vote was marred by accusations of widespread fraud including ballot-stuffing, technical problems with biometric registration equipment, and attacks by Taliban insurgents, Reuters said.

