Brexit delay ‘possible,’ but conditional on UK parliament approving May’s deal – EU’s Tusk

It is possible that the UK’s withdrawal from the EU will be extended beyond the March 29 deadline, EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday. The delay, however, will be conditional on the UK Parliament approving the ill-fated Brexit plan of Prime Minister Theresa May – which it has rejected twice before. The duration of a possible extension will be discussed by EU leaders on Thursday, Tusk said, hinting that May’s proposed delay until June 30 may not be met. The EU Council chief reaffirmed his commitment to seeking a “positive solution” to the whole Brexit affair until the very last moment, even if the “final success” of it might look “frail and illusory.”