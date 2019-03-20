Kazakhstan’s parliament renames Astana to Nursultan, a day after President Nazarbayev resigns

Kazakhstan’s parliament passed a law at a joint meeting of its houses on Wednesday to change the capital city’s name from Astana to Nursultan, in honor of the country’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Members of the lower and upper houses of Kazakhstan’s parliament unanimously voted for the proposed amendments. On Wednesday, interim president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested changing the capital city’s name to Nursultan. The previous day, Kazakhstan’s first president Nazarbayev, 78, announced his resignation after 30 years in power. He will remain as chairman of the country’s Security Council. His eldest daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva, was elected speaker of the upper house of parliament on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tokayev on assuming the post of Kazakhstan’s president.