No new Brexit negotiations, no additional guarantees, Juncker says before summit

The European Union has done a lot to accommodate the UK over Brexit and can go no further, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday. He also played down hopes of a breakthrough at this week’s EU summit, Reuters said. With just nine days to go before the March 29 exit date, uncertainty surrounds Brexit with options including leaving with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal, a short or longer delay, a disruptive exit or another referendum. “There will be no re-negotiations, no new negotiations, no additional guarantees in addition to those already given,” Juncker told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio. “We have intensively moved towards Britain, there can be no more.” He added as far as he knew, a letter from May to the EU seeking a delay to Brexit had not yet arrived.