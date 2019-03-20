5.6-magnitude quake hits western Turkey

A moderate 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook Turkey’s western province of Denizli on Wednesday, damaging some buildings and knocking bricks and tiles to the ground in the rural area, Reuters reports. There were no immediate reports of casualties, according to mayors and administrators of districts at and around the epicentre of the tremor. Turkey’s Kandilli Observatory said the earthquake, which struck at 9:34am (06:34 GMT), was 5km (3 miles) deep and followed by four aftershocks between 4.2 and 3.4 magnitude. The United States Geological Survey said it was 5.7 magnitude while the European monitoring service measured it at 6.4 magnitude.