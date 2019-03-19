Merkel ready to fight for orderly Brexit until UK’s planned departure from EU

Kazakhstan’s President Nazarbayev, a key Russian ally, resigns after almost 30 years in power
Published time: 19 Mar, 2019 11:53 Edited time: 19 Mar, 2019 12:38
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will fight for an orderly Brexit right up until Britain’s planned departure from the European Union on March 29. Merkel said on Tuesday that she “noted with interest” a ruling by the speaker of the British parliament that UK Prime Minister Theresa May must change her twice-defeated divorce deal to put it to a third vote. “We will see what Theresa May says to us, what her wishes are – we will try to respond to those,” Merkel said at a conference in Berlin. “As to how deal with the situation, I can’t assess how it will be [at an EU summit] on Thursday – there is far too much in flux.” The chancellor said she “will fight until the last minute of the time to March 29 for an orderly exit,” Reuters reports.

