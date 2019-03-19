Merkel ready to fight for orderly Brexit until UK’s planned departure from EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will fight for an orderly Brexit right up until Britain’s planned departure from the European Union on March 29. Merkel said on Tuesday that she “noted with interest” a ruling by the speaker of the British parliament that UK Prime Minister Theresa May must change her twice-defeated divorce deal to put it to a third vote. “We will see what Theresa May says to us, what her wishes are – we will try to respond to those,” Merkel said at a conference in Berlin. “As to how deal with the situation, I can’t assess how it will be [at an EU summit] on Thursday – there is far too much in flux.” The chancellor said she “will fight until the last minute of the time to March 29 for an orderly exit,” Reuters reports.