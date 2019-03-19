Dutch prosecutors investigate possible terrorist motive in Utrecht shooting

Dutch prosecutors on Tuesday said they were investigating a possible terrorist motive behind the shooting on a tram in Utrecht in which three people were killed and five wounded. A Turkish-born man, 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt on Monday and remains in custody. Prosecutors said he is suspected of three fatal shootings, possibly with terrorist intent. Two other suspects are also in custody, police said, but their role is unclear, according to Reuters. “Up to this point, a terrorist motive is seriously being considered,” prosecutors said, citing “the nature of the shooting and a letter found in the getaway car.” Other motives “are not being ruled out,” the statement said.