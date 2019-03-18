EU welcomes Azerbaijan’s amnesty for 400 political activists – commission

The European Union has welcomed Azerbaijan’s decision to give amnesty to a number of political activists and journalists. European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said the amnesty for over 400 people included representatives of political parties, non-government organizations, bloggers and journalists, was a “a welcome step,” AP reported on Monday. The EU expects that “further similar steps will follow in future in line with Azerbaijan’s international commitments.” Brussels will “continue its engagement with Azerbaijan to step up the cooperation, including on human rights,” she added.