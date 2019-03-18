US Navy won’t alter ‘freedom of navigation’ sail-bys despite China maneuver – commander

The US Navy won’t alter its “freedom of navigation” sail-bys in the disputed South China Sea, a senior US commander said on Monday. The navy has pressed ahead with such operations despite a dangerous maneuver by a Chinese navy ship against an American destroyer, Vice Adm. Phillip Sawyer, commander of the US 7th Fleet, told reporters in Manila. Washington protested that “unprofessional behavior” by the Chinese ship, which maneuvered very close to the USS Decatur as the latter sailed closely by a Chinese island in the Spratlys in September, according to Sawyer. The September 30 incident off Gaven Reef is “not going to change where we do our freedom of navigation operations,” the commander said. The USS Decatur had sailed within 12 nautical miles of Gaven Reef when a Chinese destroyer approached within 41 meters (45 yards) of the bow of the US Navy ship, which changed course to prevent a collision, AP reported.