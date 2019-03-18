Canada’s PM Trudeau changes cabinet for 3rd time in 3 months amid crisis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has changed his cabinet for the third time in three months in response to a crisis caused by the resignation of a minister who later alleged inappropriate conduct by officials. In a surprise move on Monday, Trudeau named backbench Liberal legislator Joyce Murray to the post of Treasury Board President. Murray, 64, replaces Jane Philpott, who quit on March 4 in protest over how the government was handling a corruption case involving SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, a major construction company. Earlier this month, Trudeau denied he or his officials had interfered in Canada’s judicial system. Polls show the crisis could derail the Trudeau government’s chances of being reelected in October, Reuters said.