UK govt to go ahead with Brexit vote on Tuesday if has ‘numbers’ in parliament – Hunt

The UK government will only hold another meaningful vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday if it is certain that the divided House of Commons will back it at a third attempt, according to the foreign minister. Jeremy Hunt, in Brussels for talks with his EU peers, was asked on Monday if the vote would take place the following day, Reuters reports. “We hope it will,” Hunt said. “But we need to be comfortable that we’ll have the numbers.” The risk of no-deal, “at least as far as the UK Parliament is concerned, has receded somewhat but the risk of Brexit paralysis has not,” he said. Hunt added there were “cautious signs of encouragement” that May’s deal could go through.