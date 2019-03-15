HomeNewsline

Trump vetoes congressional block of national emergency

Published time: 15 Mar, 2019 19:58
Get short URL

US President Donald Trump has issued the first veto of his administration, blocking the “reckless” joint resolution of Congress seeking to overturn his declaration of emergency on the US-Mexico border. “Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it,” Trump said as he signed the document on Friday. Two dozen Republicans in the House and a dozen in the Senate voted with Democrats to oppose the emergency declaration, but the vote margins were not high enough to override the presidential veto.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies