US Air Force general Wolters nominated to lead allied forces in Europe

President Donald Trump has nominated the top US Air Force general in Europe to be the next Supreme Allied Commander in Europe and head of the US European Command, the Pentagon has said. If confirmed by the Senate, Gen. Tod D. Wolters would succeed Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti. The announcement was made on Friday by acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, AP reports. The NATO alliance has agreed to Wolters’ appointment as the Supreme Allied Commander, Shanahan said. In his other role, as head of the US European Command, Wolters would lead all US forces in Europe.