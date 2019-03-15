Moscow urges int’l community to aid Syria’s infrastructure recovery

Moscow urges all members of the international community to follow Russia’s example and start aiding the recovery of Syrian infrastructure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said. He made the statement during the ‘Supporting the future of Syria and the region’ conference in Brussels, TASS said. Russia continues to support Damascus in the recovery of its infrastructure and humanitarian aid delivery. Since July of last year, 800 education facilities and 150 medical institutions have been constructed, over 1,000 kilometers of roads have been repaired, about 1,000 kilometers of power lines have been built, Vershinin said. “We have held over 2,000 humanitarian actions, during which we have redistributed 3,300 tons of food, water and basic necessities,” he added. Currently, over two million Syrian children do not go to school, while 15.5 million Syrians have issues with water supply.