Orban wants European Parliament elections to give nation states ‘strong leaders’
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he wanted European Parliament elections in May to give Europe “strong leaders” who would strengthen nation states. “We want a strong Europe, strong nation states, and strong leaders at the helm of Europe, who don’t bring trouble here but take the help there,” Orban told a pro-government rally in Budapest. The statement referred to his determination to prevent migrants coming to Europe, Reuters said. “We want a fresh start, so we can stop Europe’s demise, the nightmares of a ‘United States of Europe’, so that Europe once again belongs to Europeans,” Orban added.