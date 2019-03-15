Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Trump to firm up regional conservative alliance

Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet his US counterpart, Donald Trump next week to strengthen ties in the nascent regional conservative alliance, AFP said. “It’s the president’s first foreign bilateral visit, which demonstrates the priority the government is giving to building a solid association with the United States,” Bolsonaro’s spokesman, Otavio do Rego Barros, said. Brazil’s president will spend four days in Washington from Sunday to Wednesday. The US was the first of more than 50 countries, closely followed by Brazil, to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.