Pyongyang may rethink ban on missile, nuclear tests unless US makes concessions – diplomat

North Korea is considering suspending talks with the US and may rethink a ban on missile and nuclear tests unless Washington makes concessions, Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in Pyongyang on Friday. The senior diplomat blamed top US officials for the breakdown of last month’s summit in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. “We have no intention to yield to the US demands [at the Hanoi summit] in any form, nor are we willing to engage in negotiations of this kind,” TASS quoted Choe as saying. Choe said Washington threw away a golden opportunity at the summit and warned that Kim might rethink a moratorium on missile launches and nuclear tests. “I want to make it clear that the gangster-like stand of the US will eventually put the situation in danger,” the diplomat said, according to AP.