US House of Representatives calls for Mueller report on Russia probe to be made public

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a non-binding resolution on Thursday calling for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming report on the Russia probe to be released to Congress and the public. The probe concerns Russia’s alleged role in the US election in 2016. The 420-0 House vote, with four Republican lawmakers voting “present,” puts pressure on US Attorney General William Barr, to whom Mueller will submit the report when it is done, to make it public, Reuters said. However, it does not force Barr to do so. Russia denies involvement in hacking to influence the result of the 2016 US presidential election.