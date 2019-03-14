Environmental groups file court action against French govt over climate change ‘inaction’

Environmental groups have filed an unprecedented court action against the French government, accusing it of insufficient policy actions to tackle climate change. Greenpeace, Oxfam, and other groups aim to persuade the Paris Administrative court to force the government to apply its own policies. They include the multi-year energy plan, known as the PPE, and international agreements such as the 2015 Paris Climate accord, according to Reuters. “The state is not living up to commitments it has made itself, especially in the context of the Paris agreement of 2015,” said Cecile Duflot, a former minister and current executive director of Oxfam France. The court action is backed by an online petition signed by more than 2 million people.