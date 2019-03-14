EU expects ‘significant pledges’ for Syria at Brussels donor conference – Mogherini

The European Union’s top diplomat has said the EU expects “significant pledges” for Syria at a donor conference. Speaking ahead of Thursday’s donor conference in Brussels, foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that Syrians must “not to be forgotten in a moment where the international community seems to care a little bit less about this.” Around 55 countries and 80 delegations are expected to attend, AP reports. The UN says $3.3 billion is needed to help meet Syria’s aid needs, and a further $5.5 billion to support Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, where many Syrians have sought refuge. About 11.7 million Syrians still depend on aid. Some 6 million people have fled the country.