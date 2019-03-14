Palestinians blast US dropping ‘occupied territories’ in rights report

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has criticized a US move to no longer refer to the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Golan Heights as occupied territories in its annual human rights report. Nabil Abu Rudeineh called it “a continuation of the hostile approach of the American administration toward our Palestinian people and… contrary to all UN resolutions.” He said the change was part of US President Donald Trump’s plan to “liquidate” the Palestinian cause, according to official Palestinian news agency WAFA. In its latest human rights report published on Wednesday, the United States referred to the Golan Heights as “Israeli-controlled” as opposed to “Israeli-occupied.” Trump is expected to unveil his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace in the coming months.