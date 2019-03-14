HomeNewsline

Palestinians blast US dropping ‘occupied territories’ in rights report

Published time: 14 Mar, 2019 07:45 Edited time: 14 Mar, 2019 10:22
Get short URL

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has criticized a US move to no longer refer to the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Golan Heights as occupied territories in its annual human rights report. Nabil Abu Rudeineh called it “a continuation of the hostile approach of the American administration toward our Palestinian people and… contrary to all UN resolutions.” He said the change was part of US President Donald Trump’s plan to “liquidate” the Palestinian cause, according to official Palestinian news agency WAFA. In its latest human rights report published on Wednesday, the United States referred to the Golan Heights as “Israeli-controlled” as opposed to “Israeli-occupied.” Trump is expected to unveil his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace in the coming months.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies