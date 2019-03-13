Islamic State launches counter attacks at last Syria enclave – SDF

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) reportedly mounted two counterattacks on Wednesday against US-backed Syrian forces that are on the brink of capturing the jihadists’ final enclave in eastern Syria. The militants made no progress and were stopped, Reuters reported, citing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The second attack, launched in the afternoon, was “much stronger” than the first, the media office of the SDF said. “They took advantage of smoke and dust over Baghouz,” it said. “Fighting is still continuing. [IS] made no progress so far and were stopped.” The militants “attempted to carry out suicide attacks but failed,” the SDF said, adding that there were no casualties.