UK review urges new rules to help counter dominance of tech giants

A review of competition in the UK’s digital market has said the country needs tough new rules to help counter the dominance of big tech giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon, AP reported. Global tech giants don’t face enough competition and existing rules are outdated and need to be beefed up, according to the independent 150-page report published on Wednesday. Harvard University Professor Jason Fuhrman, a chief economic adviser to former US president Barack Obama, led the review commissioned by the British government. Recommendations include setting up a new “digital markets unit” to give people more control over their data and giving more power to regulators to tackle illegal anti-competitive practices.