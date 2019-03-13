Albania, N. Macedonia leaders expect EU decision on membership talks in June

The leaders of both Albania and North Macedonia say they believe that the EU will decide in June to open membership talks with them. North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Wednesday was in Tirana to meet with his counterpart Edi Rama. They expect “the EU to take a positive stand on our two countries… so that we fulfill this strategic goal,” Zaev said. Last June, Brussels decided that membership talks with Albania and Macedonia – recently renamed North Macedonia – may open if the two nations continue with “the progress of reform.” The two prime ministers said their governments have complied with all requests, including reforms in their judiciaries and public administration.