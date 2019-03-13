Hungary’s media publish more anti-EU ads

Hungary’s pro-government media continued to publish anti-EU messages on Wednesday. The previous day, a government official promised to halt the campaign during talks with a center-right European grouping. Government billboards against an EU chief and the US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros were criticized by members of the European People’s Party (EPP), which is seeking to expel Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party. On Wednesday, full-page adverts were in several pro-government dailies and continued on state television. The adverts, which depict a smiling Soros behind a grinning EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, say “You have a right to know what Brussels is planning” – the same as the billboards that sprung up across the country, Reuters said.