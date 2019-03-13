Tehran may revise defense strategy to counter ‘suspicious nuclear projects’ in region

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday accused regional powers of spending money on “suspicious nuclear projects.” Ali Shamkhani also warned that such threats would force Tehran to revise its defense strategy. The official did not name the countries – but a proposed transfer of US nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia has raised concerns in Tehran, Reuters said. “Some countries in the region are spending their petro-dollars on suspicious nuclear projects that can endanger the security of the region and the world,” Shamkhani said. “New threats like this will force us to revise our strategy” based on their nature, he added. The US, Israel and other allies say Iran’s own nuclear program is a threat to global security, while Tehran insists its atomic work is entirely peaceful. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a religious decree against the development of nuclear weapons.