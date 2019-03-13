Iran to respond firmly if Israel acts against its oil shipments – defense minister

Tehran will respond firmly to any Israeli naval action against its oil shipments, Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday. The comments came a week after Israel’s prime minister said its navy could act against Iranian oil “smuggling” to enforce US sanctions, Reuters said. Tehran has the military capabilities to confront any Israeli intervention, Hatami said, adding that the international community would also not accept such action. Hatami said such confrontation would be considered “piracy” and warned that “if it happens, we will firmly respond.” The Iranian armed forces “have certainly the capabilities to protect the country’s shipping lines in the best way against any possible threat,” according to Hatami.