UAE shuts down airspace for Boeing 737 MAX 8 & 9 as ‘precaution’

The United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority has joined the list of aviation regulators to close their airspace to the new Boeing aircraft model involved in Sunday's deadly crash in Ethiopia. The authority grounded not only the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, the type which crashed near Addis Ababa, but also the MAX 9 model. The ban took effect on Wednesday and will be in place “until further notice,” GCAA said. “The ban is a precautionary measure aimed at protecting public safety in the air and on the ground,” it said in a statement. The Emirates follow numerous other nations and airlines that have closed their skies to Boeing’s newest jet due to safety concerns following two crashes within the latest 6 months.

