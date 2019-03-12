Macron warns of ‘Chinese risk’ to sovereignty of African states

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned of risks posed to African countries’ sovereignty by China’s growing economic presence in the region. He was speaking at the beginning of his visit to the east of the continent on Tuesday. Macron arrived in Djibouti looking to reassert French influence in a former colony on the Horn of Africa, where China has built a military base and invested billions of dollars in infrastructure, Reuters said. The French leader will also visit Kenya and Ethiopia on his current tour. “China is a great world power and has expanded its presence in many countries, especially in Africa, in recent years,” he said. “But what can look good in the short term… can often end up being bad over the medium to long term.”