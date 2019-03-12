Merkel says Germany will set own security standards after US warning on Huawei

Tel-Aviv-bound Norwegian Boeing 737 diverted mid-air as more European states shut airspace to jet
Published time: 12 Mar, 2019 13:42 Edited time: 12 Mar, 2019 16:48
Germany will define its own security standards for a new 5G mobile network, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday. Washington earlier warned that it would scale back data-sharing with Berlin if China’s Huawei was allowed to participate. “We are defining our standards for ourselves,” Merkel said. “We will also discuss these questions with our partners in Europe, as well as the appropriate offices in the US.” US Ambassador Richard Grenell last week sent a letter to Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier warning of security concerns linked to Huawei’s role in building critical infrastructure, Reuters said.

