Tel-Aviv-bound Norwegian Boeing 737 diverted mid-air as more European states shut airspace to jet
HomeNewsline

Israeli police shut Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound after unrest

Published time: 12 Mar, 2019 14:39 Edited time: 12 Mar, 2019 16:30
Get short URL

Unrest at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound led Israeli police to shut off access on Tuesday after several weeks of tension at the location. Law enforcers said they evacuated the Al-Aqsa mosque compound after a Molotov cocktail damaged a police post, AFP reports. Residents said police were also restricting Palestinian access to Jerusalem’s Old City, where the site is located. The compound is the third-holiest site in Islam, and it is also the location of Judaism’s most-sacred spot, revered as the site of the two biblical-era Jewish temples. Recent weeks have seen scuffles over a side building at the site known as the Golden Gate.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies