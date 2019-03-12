Israeli police shut Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound after unrest

Unrest at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound led Israeli police to shut off access on Tuesday after several weeks of tension at the location. Law enforcers said they evacuated the Al-Aqsa mosque compound after a Molotov cocktail damaged a police post, AFP reports. Residents said police were also restricting Palestinian access to Jerusalem’s Old City, where the site is located. The compound is the third-holiest site in Islam, and it is also the location of Judaism’s most-sacred spot, revered as the site of the two biblical-era Jewish temples. Recent weeks have seen scuffles over a side building at the site known as the Golden Gate.