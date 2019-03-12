Aid groups appeal for Syria funds as donors from 85 states meet in Brussels

Aid organizations are appealing for funds to help Syria recover from an eight-year war as donors from around 85 countries have gathered in Brussels for a pledging conference. The conflict has driven more than 6 million people from the country and displaced many more inside Syria, AP said. NGOs and think-tanks says that the conflict, which also sparked a refugee exodus that destabilized Syria’s neighbors and hit Europe, is far from over. Aid groups say funds are needed for essential services like water, education and health care.