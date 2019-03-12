Russia, Austria establish public forum ‘Sochi dialogue’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl on Tuesday signed a statement on the creation of the Russian-Austrian public forum ‘Sochi Dialogue’. They signed a document after negotiations in Moscow, RIA Novosti reported. Before the signing ceremony, Lavrov noted that Vienna had initiated the creation of a new platform for bilateral dialogue, but Moscow “actively supported” the project. According to Kneissl, the focus of the forum’s work will be on “the economy, culture and interaction of civil society.”