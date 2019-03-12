EU states adopt new tax-haven blacklist, adding UAE

European Union governments adopted a broadened blacklist of tax havens on Tuesday, the EU Commission said. Some 10 jurisdictions were added to the list, which had previously included five. Aruba, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Fiji, the Marshall Islands, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vanuatu and Dominica are added to the blacklist, Reuters reported. The additions followed the largest review of the list since the EU first adopted it in December 2017. It was drawn up after revelations of widespread tax-avoidance schemes used by corporations and wealthy individuals to lower their tax bills.