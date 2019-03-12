EU finance ministers unlikely to adopt new blacklist of tax havens on Tuesday – Romania

European Union finance ministers are unlikely to adopt a new blacklist of tax havens at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, the meeting chair, Romanian Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, has said. The largest review of the blacklist since its adoption in December 2017 is expected to see the number of listed jurisdictions triple from the current five. However, EU governments have been divided over some of the countries which some want added. EU documents show that Italy and Estonia are the only countries in the bloc that object to the new list, as they are pushing not to add the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reports.