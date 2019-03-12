EU, Britain agree on legally binding guarantees on Brexit – Juncker

Brussels and London have agreed legally binding guarantees on the Brexit agreement and Irish backstop, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said. He made the statement after a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Strasbourg on Monday, hours before the UK Parliament was due to decide the fate of her plan to leave the EU. “Our agreement provides meaningful clarifications and legal guarantees to the Withdrawal Agreement and backstop. The choice is clear: it is this deal, or Brexit may not happen at all,” Juncker said. “Let’s bring the UK’s withdrawal to an orderly end. We owe it to history.”