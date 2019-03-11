Austria summons Ukraine’s ambassador to demand Kiev lift journalist’s entry ban
Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria appeared before authorities Monday to hear complaints regarding Kiev’s decision to place an entry ban on Christian Wehrschütz, a reporter from Austrian state media. Vienna condemned the ban, and demanded it be repealed Secretary-General Johannes Peterlik demanded the ambassador provide evidence for his government’s accusations against the longtime correspondent of Vienna’s state broadcasting company ORF. Vienna’s Foreign-minister also strongly condemned the decision, calling it “totally incompatible with fundamental European values.” Kiev issued the one-year-long entry ban last Thursday claiming that the journalist was a “threat to national security,” accusing him of violating Ukraine’s borders and “peddling Kremlin propaganda.”