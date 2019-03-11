German govt to keep pressing Turkey on permits for foreign journalists

The German government will continue to press Ankara to grant foreign reporters the necessary credentials to work in the country, spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Monday. Two German journalists who were denied media credentials to work in Turkey were forced to leave the country on Sunday, prompting protests from German officials, AP reported. Seibert said that “for us, the case of these two journalists who left doesn’t end with their departure,” adding that the government “will continue to represent their interests.” Seibert also urged the Turkish government to “find a swift solution for the German and European journalists who, as you know, are still waiting for news on whether their accreditation will be extended.” Speaking about the situation for Turkish reporters, Seibert said that Germany is “very conscious of the difficult situation of free journalism in Turkey.”