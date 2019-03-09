Poor hygiene, disease cause child deaths in Rukban refugee camp – Russian, Syrian militaries

Unhygienic conditions, infectious diseases, and lack of food and medical care leave almost no chance for breast-fed babies to survive in the Rukban refugee camp, the heads of the Russian and Syrian coordination centers said in a joint statement released on Saturday. Children under two years old constitute the majority of deaths in the camp, the statement says citing sources among the relatives of the refugees. The Russian and Syrian authorities also reiterated their appeal to the US to set free the forcibly held residents of Rukban camp and allow them to return to their homes.The Rukban camp is located close to the Al-Tanf US military base near the Jordanian border, with militants controlling the actual compound.