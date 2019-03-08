Orban suggests his party leave conservative EU Parliament group after row over Junker posters
Victor Orban suggested Friday that his Fidesz party could leave the European People’s Party (EPP) group in the EU Parliament after members of the group slammed Fidesz billboards attacking Jean-Claude Junker, the European Commission’s president. Speaking on Hungarian public radio, Orban voiced his hopes to swing the EPP towards a more anti-immigration platform when it meets to discuss the matter on March 20. However, he added Fidesz was prepared for life “outside” the EPP, and could discuss a new EU grouping with more like-minded parties such as Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.