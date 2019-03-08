Russia and Turkey hold joint drills in Black Sea – Moscow

Russian and Turkish warships held joint drills in the Black sea from the 6th to the 8th of March, a Russian Navy representative announced. Both nations deployed a corvette and a minesweeper to train ships how to pass through a zone which could have mines, the official said. During the drills the Turkish vessels were stationed at the Russian port of Novorossiysk. For the past week the Turkish Navy held a major ‘Mavi Vatan’ (‘Blue Fatherland’) drills in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea with 103 ships being put into action.