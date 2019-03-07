US president’s former lawyer Cohen sues Trump organization for millions in legal costs

Michael Cohen has filed a lawsuit against Trump’s organization claiming the company should cover his legal fees and costs arising from matters related to his work for Donald Trump.

This includes “multiple congressional hearings” and the Robert Mueller investigation.

Cohen is supposed to start his three-year jail term in May after he was found guilty on a number of charges including bank and tax fraud and campaign-finance violations. Last week he testified in a House committee on his work for Trump on issues ranging from deals with Russia to paying former lovers of the president. Cohen, who worked for Trump for ten years is now disbarred.