Russia open to multilateral deals on intl security – Foreign Ministry

Russia is open to all kinds of multilateral initiatives designed to strengthen international security and stability, on the condition that they take into account legitimate interests of all participants, a senior Russian diplomat has told TASS. The director of the Foreign Ministry’s department for non-proliferation and arms control, Vladimir Yermakov, made the statement in response to Germany’s recent initiative to sign a new arms control agreement with the participation of China. “We are open to all kinds of multilateral initiatives contributing to international security and stability, on the condition that their implementation is based on consensus and respect for legitimate interests and concerns of all participants,” Yermakov said. “The question about prospects of China joining any agreement should be addressed, of course, to our Chinese friends,” he noted.