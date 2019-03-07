N. Korean, Russian diplomats to hold consultations in Moscow on March 14 – report

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will hold consultations with his North Korean counterpart Im Chon-il in Moscow on March 14, TASS reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry. Two North Korean delegations visited Moscow this week as Russia and North Korea have recently stepped up diplomatic contacts. North Korean Minister for External Economic Affairs Kim Yong-jae participated in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation. The deputy head of the Foreign Affairs Department at the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea attended events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the bilateral agreement on economic and cultural cooperation.