Pakistan takes control of 182 religious schools in crackdown on militants – govt

Pakistan intensified its crackdown against Islamist militants Thursday, with the government announcing it had taken control of 182 religious schools. More than 100 people have been detained as part of its push against banned groups, the Interior Ministry said. It added the moves were part of a long-planned drive, not a response to Indian anger over what New Delhi calls Islamabad’s failure to rein in militant groups operating on Pakistani soil. Islamabad is facing pressure from global powers to act against groups carrying out attacks in India, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police.