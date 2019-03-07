China praises Pakistan’s ‘restraint’ over Kashmir tensions with India

China has praised Pakistan’s “restraint” and willingness to talk with India to ease tensions after a deadly bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month. Visiting Pakistan on Wednesday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said Beijing and Islamabad were “all weather” strategic partners and that they always supported each other, Reuters reports. China calls on Pakistan and India “to refrain from taking actions that aggravate the situation… launch dialogue as soon as possible,” China’s Foreign Ministry quoted the official as saying on Thursday.