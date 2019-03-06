No breakthrough in Brexit discussions with Britain – EU Commission

The European Union says there has been no breakthrough in “difficult” Brexit discussions with British officials, ahead of a key vote in the UK Parliament next week. The latest set of talks between EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterparts started on Tuesday and are aimed at finding new legal phrasing on how to deal with a border provision between the EU’s Ireland and the UK’s Northern Ireland. EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said, “no solution has been identified at this point.” Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29. May is hoping to get enough concessions so lawmakers back a revised deal next Tuesday.