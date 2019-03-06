Italy’s PM Conte urges Kosovo to withdraw tax on Serbia goods

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has urged Kosovo to withdraw a 100-percent tariff on goods from Serbia so that Belgrade and Pristina could resume EU-mediated talks on normalizing relations. Conte said in Belgrade on Wednesday that Italy hopes a compromise solution would soon be reached between Serbia and Kosovo, AP reports. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence. Belgrade says it will not take part in EU-facilitated discussions until the tax is ditched. Both Brussels and Washington have criticized the tariffs imposed by Pristina.