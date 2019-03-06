Ankara, Tehran to conduct joint raid against Kurdish rebels – minister

Turkey and Iran will carry out a joint operation against Kurdish rebels, Anadolu quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying on Wednesday. Soylu referred to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party listed as a terror group by Ankara and Western allies. The minister did not specify which PKK bases the planned operation would target but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously said it would be against militant hideouts in Iraq, AFP reported. In 2017, Erdogan said a joint Turkish-Iranian operation against Kurdish militants was “always on the agenda.” Despite backing opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, both neighbors have recently been working with Russia towards a political solution to the crisis.