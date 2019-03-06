US command in Al-Tanf, Syria ‘fails to ensure safe movement’ of aid convoys to Rukban camp

Sending a humanitarian convoy to the Rukban refugee camp located in the Al-Tanf area is out of the question as long as its territory is seized by the US-controlled militant groups, the Russian and Syrian interdepartmental coordination staffs said on Wednesday. The US command in the Al-Tanf zone did not assume responsibility for ensuring safe and unimpeded movement to the humanitarian convoys through the 55km zone under US control and “effectively disrupted the most important humanitarian operation to rescue the Syrian citizens in Rukban,” the statement said. It added that the US has handed over a list of provocative questions to Russia and refuses to let go Syrian refugees from the Rukban camp without answers to them, Sputnik reported.